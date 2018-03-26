Head-To-Head Contrast: Covance (CVD) versus Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Covance (NYSE: CVD) and Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) are both biotechnology & medical research – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covance and Albany Molecular Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covance N/A N/A N/A $3.24 33.05 Albany Molecular Research N/A N/A N/A ($1.43) -15.20

Albany Molecular Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Covance and Albany Molecular Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covance 7.70% 12.64% 8.17% Albany Molecular Research -5.93% -13.39% -3.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Albany Molecular Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Albany Molecular Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Covance and Albany Molecular Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covance 0 0 0 0 N/A Albany Molecular Research 0 4 0 0 2.00

Albany Molecular Research has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.20%. Given Albany Molecular Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albany Molecular Research is more favorable than Covance.

Summary

Covance beats Albany Molecular Research on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covance Company Profile

Covance Inc. is engaged in drug development services. The Company provides a range of early-stage and late-stage product development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Company also provides laboratory testing services to the chemical, agrochemical and food industries. The Company operates in two segments: early development services, and late-stage development services. The early development services include lead optimization services, preclinical services and clinical pharmacology services. The late-stage development services include central laboratory, Phase II-IV clinical development, and market access services.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing. The API segment includes pilot to commercial scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The DP segment includes pre-formulation, formulation and process development through commercial scale production of complex liquid-filled and lyophilized sterile injectable products and ophthalmic formulations. The FC segment includes lab to commercial scale synthesis of reagents and diverse compounds. It supplies a range of services and technologies supporting the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products, the manufacturing of API and drug product for new and generic drugs.

