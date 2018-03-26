Head to Head Review: Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) vs. P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE: NAO) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) -182.38% -11.22% -7.30% P.A.M. Transportation Services 8.88% 8.71% 2.42%

Dividends

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. P.A.M. Transportation Services does not pay a dividend. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) $16.08 million 4.47 -$29.32 million ($0.59) -1.97 P.A.M. Transportation Services $437.84 million 0.49 $38.89 million $6.15 5.67

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda). Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) and P.A.M. Transportation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) 0 0 0 0 N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.04%. Given P.A.M. Transportation Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P.A.M. Transportation Services is more favorable than Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market. The Company’s vessels include NAO Fighter, NAO Prosper, NAO Power, NAO Thunder, NAO Guardian, NAO Protector, NAO Storm and NAO Viking. Each of the Company’s vessels has a capacity of approximately 4,200 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and a cargo deck area of approximately 850 square meters. The Company’s vessels under construction include NAO Galaxy and NAO Horizon. Remoy Shipping AS and V. Ships Limited provide technical management for the Company’s vessels.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces. It provides transportation services in Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers. Its operations are classified into truckload services, or brokerage and logistics services. Truckload services include transportation services, in which it utilizes company owned trucks or independent operator owned trucks for the pickup and delivery of freight. The brokerage and logistics services consist of services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading and other services related to the transportation of freight, which may or may not involve the use of company owned or independent operator owned equipment.

