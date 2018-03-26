Head-To-Head Survey: Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and Its Competitors

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) is one of 99 public companies in the “UTIL-ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Algonquin Power & Utilities to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.82% 8.36% 2.78% Algonquin Power & Utilities Competitors 2.17% 6.90% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion $148.95 million 26.78 Algonquin Power & Utilities Competitors $9.90 billion $501.31 million -6.52

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities’ peers have a beta of 0.15, meaning that their average stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 91.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities Competitors 709 3674 3057 63 2.33

As a group, “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities peers beat Algonquin Power & Utilities on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

