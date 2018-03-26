Head-To-Head Comparison: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus Its Peers

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pan American Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pan American Silver pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s rivals have a beta of 2.90, meaning that their average share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pan American Silver Competitors 1027 3513 3712 164 2.36

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82% Pan American Silver Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million $120.99 million 20.34 Pan American Silver Competitors $5.77 billion $447.57 million -9.05

Pan American Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

