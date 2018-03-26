Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Silica (SLCA) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.24 billion 1.63 $145.20 million $1.77 14.17 Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.57 $1.82 billion $1.24 14.31

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Silica and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 1 1 18 0 2.85 Freeport-McMoRan 3 10 5 0 2.11

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus price target of $44.10, suggesting a potential upside of 75.84%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $17.26, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given U.S. Silica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 11.70% 9.32% 5.60% Freeport-McMoRan 11.08% 16.57% 4.59%

Dividends

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Freeport-McMoRan does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Freeport-McMoRan on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Industrial & Specialty Products segment consisted of over 215 products and materials, which are used in a range of industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. It produces and sells a range of commercial silica products, including whole grain and ground products, as well as other industrial mineral products.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America.

