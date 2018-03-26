Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.03 Million in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $150,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ SNBR) opened at $33.68 on Monday. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,296.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 61.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

