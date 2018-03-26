Hess Corp. (HES) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,344 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hess worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $54,572,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,000 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after buying an additional 886,096 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 715,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after buying an additional 577,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 830,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 560,177 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Corp. (HES) opened at $49.46 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hess’s payout ratio is -7.62%.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,627 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $161,147.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $181,108.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. UBS initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

