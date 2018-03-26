Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,243 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,553,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 71.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,475,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,979 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,212,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,106 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 9,575,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,626.21, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $303,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $104,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $12,536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,167,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,319,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,834 shares of company stock valued at $61,645,932. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

