Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks through a balanced organic and inorganic model. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company continues to invest in innovative technologies which will help it maintain its leadership position. At the same time, Honeywell has been boosting its sales outside the United States, particularly in emerging markets like China. Honeywell has also outperformed the industry, on an average, in the last six months. However, adverse foreign currency translations, high R&D expenses and volatility in commodity prices are likely to hurt its growth momentum to some extent.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.06. 1,032,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,746.84, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Honeywell International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

