Horan Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,361,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,426 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 37,612,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,887,000 after purchasing an additional 893,157 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,957,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,884,000 after purchasing an additional 277,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $191,369.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

