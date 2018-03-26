Hormel Foods (HRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Hormel Foods shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes its marketing programs and elevated demand for on-trend branded products will continue to boost its revenues in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its near-term results are anticipated to improve on the back of the recently-made acquisitions. Hormel Foods stated that the tax reform will boost its liquidity, enabling it to fund new investments, raise employee wages and boost shareholders' return going forward. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for fiscal 2019.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Sunday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 701,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,573. The company has a market capitalization of $17,237.99, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $256,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock worth $1,109,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

