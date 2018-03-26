Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Holdings Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE HPP) opened at $31.47 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,930.69, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

