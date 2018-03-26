Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.43

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 527373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

HDSN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $194.63, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 215.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Kevin J. Zugibe bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $27,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $44,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,429,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1,360.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 827,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 147,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

