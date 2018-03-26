Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and $195,686.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, EtherDelta and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00709187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012751 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00142124 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00185825 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, EtherDelta, Upbit and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

