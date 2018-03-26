Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $23,559,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 536,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE TMO) traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 291,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,225.11, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $8,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/hunter-associates-investment-management-llc-has-2-47-million-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-updated.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.