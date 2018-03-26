Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,360. The company has a market cap of $24,857.82, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $1,172,348.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,460,676.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and have sold 242,674 shares valued at $19,140,541. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Instinet reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

