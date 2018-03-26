HunterCoin (HUC) One Day Volume Tops $3,645.00

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HunterCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $3,645.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 21,939,270 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

