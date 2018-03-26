HunterCoin (CRYPTO:HUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.80 Million

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, HunterCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HunterCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $3,161.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 21,946,090 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

