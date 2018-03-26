Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hurco Companies (HURC) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. 27,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,278. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $301.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.44 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Strackbein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory S. Volovic sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $129,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,825 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/hurco-companies-inc-hurc-announces-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share-updated.html.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.