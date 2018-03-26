HyperStake 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,104.00 (CRYPTO:HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. During the last week, HyperStake has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. HyperStake has a market cap of $4.59 million and $3,104.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00227824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001130 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009456 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,174,410,156 coins. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

