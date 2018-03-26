I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,861.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $20.26 million and approximately $12,861.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00015091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.71 or 0.04748760 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007078 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013687 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,613,730 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

