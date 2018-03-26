ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $106.27 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One ICON token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00038012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. ICON has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $106.27 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00721063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00144081 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121624 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.75 or 0.04479530 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,230,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,042,508 tokens. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and COSS. It is not possible to purchase ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.