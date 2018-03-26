ICOS (ICOS) Price Hits $27.81 on Exchanges

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ICOS has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $4,353.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICOS has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICOS token can now be purchased for approximately $27.81 or 0.00352747 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00720650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012621 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00140851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00181108 BTC.

ICOS launched on September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,229 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io.

ICOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

