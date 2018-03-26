Analyzing Ideal Power (IPWR) & Its Competitors

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ideal Power to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ideal Power Competitors 170 782 951 12 2.42

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 190.95%. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million -$10.34 million -1.45 Ideal Power Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 13.78

Ideal Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -66.57% -59.44% Ideal Power Competitors -235.44% -23.92% -14.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ideal Power rivals beat Ideal Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

