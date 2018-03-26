Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Share Price

Media stories about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8263440610588 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX (NYSE IEX) traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 393,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,883. The stock has a market cap of $10,927.71, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IDEX to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $155.00 target price on IDEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/idex-iex-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.