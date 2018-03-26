iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Tops $1.47 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00012498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Liqui. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $81.96 million and $1.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00728326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00148672 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00184575 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liqui and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

