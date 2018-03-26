Imperva Inc (IMPV) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.29% of Imperva worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ IMPV) opened at $44.65 on Monday. Imperva Inc has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Imperva had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Imperva’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

