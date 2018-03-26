Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Director Sells $201,162.50 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $201,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ IBTX) traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. 39,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,933.18, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.27. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $88.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

