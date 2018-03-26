Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.92 ($59.16).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of Vossloh (ETR:VOS) opened at €40.75 ($50.31) on Monday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a 52 week high of €63.99 ($79.00). The company has a market cap of $629.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44.

WARNING: “Independent Research Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €42.00 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/independent-research-analysts-give-vossloh-vos-a-42-00-price-target.html.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.