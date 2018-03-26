Indicoin (INDI) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $381.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

