InflationCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (CRYPTO:IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $876.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.60 or 0.04739260 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007142 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014197 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 41,564,710,754 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

