Influxcoin (INFX) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Influxcoin has a market cap of $159,881.00 and $638.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Influxcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Influxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00001212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Influxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.04759010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007154 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013929 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Influxcoin Coin Profile

Influxcoin (INFX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin. Influxcoin’s official website is influxcoin.xyz.

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Influxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influxcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Influxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.