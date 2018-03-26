Ink Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $6,326.00 (CRYPTO:XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE and Lbank. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $6,326.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00765991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00184353 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,957,820 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BigONE, Lbank, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and EXX. It is not possible to purchase Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

