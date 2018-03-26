Ink Price Reaches $0.0681 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Lbank and ZB.COM. Ink has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $2.27 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00720667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00144523 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00179107 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, Coinnest, BigONE, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Lbank. It is not currently possible to purchase Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

