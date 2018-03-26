Insider Buying: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Director Acquires 424,572 Shares of Stock

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 424,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $3,332,890.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The stock has a market cap of $42.79, a PE ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.21. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of 1347 Property Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing property and casualty insurance. The Company offers homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. It writes both full peril property policies, as well as wind/hail only exposures and it distributes policies through independent insurance agents.

