Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (ATNX) EVP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX) traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. 829,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,795. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Athenex by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Athenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

