Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (ATNX) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) insider Jeffrey Yordon acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,135.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ ATNX) traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,795. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $20.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Athenex by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on Athenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

