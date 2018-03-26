Gluskin Sheff (GS) Insider Jeffrey Moody Acquires 9,000 Shares

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) insider Jeffrey Moody purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,330.00.

Jeffrey Moody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gluskin Sheff alerts:

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey Moody acquired 15,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00.

Gluskin Sheff (TSE GS) opened at C$14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10. Gluskin Sheff has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.20.

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$56.73 million for the quarter. Gluskin Sheff had a return on equity of 70.32% and a net margin of 33.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gluskin Sheff’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/insider-buying-gluskin-sheff-gs-insider-purchases-c129330-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.