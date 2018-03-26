Gregory T. Lucier Buys 64,158 Shares of Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 64,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $250,216.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,204 shares in the company, valued at $457,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.14. Invuity has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 380.14% and a negative net margin of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that Invuity will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invuity by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC raised its position in Invuity by 9,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,258,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,245,855 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in Invuity by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 883,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invuity by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invuity in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

