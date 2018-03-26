Scott Blair Edmonds Acquires 58,000 Shares of Photon Control Inc (PHO) Stock

Photon Control Inc (CVE:PHO) Director Scott Blair Edmonds acquired 58,000 shares of Photon Control stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$107,880.00.

Photon Control Inc (PHO) traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.76. 129,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,339. The stock has a market cap of $205.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.20. Photon Control Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.12.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures and distributes a range of optical sensors and instruments to measure temperature, pressure, position and flow. The Company provides engineering services for customized optical measurement systems. The Company’s products include Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors, Spectroscopy and Focus2.0 Optical Gas Flow Meter.

