Insider Buying: Staffline Group Plc (STAF) Insider Buys £10,189.92 in Stock

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) insider Ed Barker purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 923 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,189.92 ($14,078.36).

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) opened at GBX 949 ($13.11) on Monday. Staffline Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 912 ($12.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,451.72 ($20.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 and a PE ratio of 1,336.62.

STAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($18.24) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($22.31) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Staffline Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

