Insider Buying: Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) Insider Purchases 80 Shares of Stock

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) insider Ben Rogoff bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.87) per share, with a total value of £803.20 ($1,109.70).

Ben Rogoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ben Rogoff bought 74 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £786.62 ($1,086.79).

On Thursday, January 25th, Ben Rogoff bought 74 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,092 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £808.08 ($1,116.44).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Ben Rogoff bought 76 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,076 ($14.87) per share, with a total value of £817.76 ($1,129.81).

Witan Investment Trust (LON WTAN) traded up GBX 984.98 ($13.61) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 995 ($13.75). The company had a trading volume of 239,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,264. The company has a market cap of $1,870.00 and a P/E ratio of 562.15. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 940 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,118 ($15.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 6.75 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

