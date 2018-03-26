Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Sells $77,980.76 in Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Paul D. Underwood sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $77,980.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.22. 2,290,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27,950.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Autodesk by 3,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,243,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,774 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,094,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,658 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,971,000 after purchasing an additional 500,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,721,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

