Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total transaction of $895,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,264.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at $231.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12,509.13, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.84. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

