Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,018. The firm has a market cap of $599.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $626,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 66.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the building products industry. The Company’s components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. The Company operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components (NA Engineered Components), which consists of four operating segments primarily focused on the fenestration market in North America manufacturing vinyl profiles, insulating glass (IG) spacers, screens and other fenestration components; European Engineered Components (EU Engineered Components), which consists of the United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing IG spacers, and North American Cabinet Components (NA Cabinet Components), which consists of the North American cabinet door and components business.

