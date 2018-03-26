Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (SYK) Chairman Sells $6,484,723.20 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at $157.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59,032.34, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,159,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

