TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II Sells 50,426 Shares

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $1,155,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) opened at $22.33 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.96, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

