Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Sells 39,169 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew C. Kapusta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $430,980.30.

Shares of Uniqure NV (QURE) traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,727. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $730.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 174.25% and a negative net margin of 604.72%. equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

