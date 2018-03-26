InsurePal (IPL) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One InsurePal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. InsurePal has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $25,539.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00764074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011858 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00148658 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00183712 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InsurePal Token Profile

InsurePal launched on January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official website is insurepal.io. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

