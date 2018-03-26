Intec Pharma (NTEC) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given a $12.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s previous close.

NTEC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Intec Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ NTEC) opened at $6.35 on Monday. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,607,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.

